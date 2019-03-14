PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $1.10. PAVmed shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 115 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Monday, January 14th.

Get PAVmed alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PAVmed stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 289.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 1.40% of PAVmed worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “PAVmed (PAVM) Shares Gap Up to $1.10” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/pavmed-pavm-shares-gap-up-to-1-10.html.

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.