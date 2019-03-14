Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Position Raised by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Paypal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,780,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,095,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,772,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,287,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Paypal by 7,419.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,412,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154,611 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

Paypal stock opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $70.22 and a 52 week high of $100.59.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,853,217.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,447,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $669,377.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,646.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,823 shares of company stock worth $30,176,386. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

