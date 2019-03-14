Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 71,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 411,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after acquiring an additional 170,515 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $6,603,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $99.31 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $70.22 and a 1-year high of $100.59. The firm has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Paypal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

In other Paypal news, COO William J. Ready sold 29,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $2,651,850.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,853,217.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,823 shares of company stock worth $30,176,386. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

