PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Position Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 675.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other PBF Energy news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $750,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,990,679.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

PBF opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PBF Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $53.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

