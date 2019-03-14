PDL BioPharma Inc (PDLI) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 115.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 581,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLI. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,463,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after buying an additional 526,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,586,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,502,000 after buying an additional 71,710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 3,050.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 466,826 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 680,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDLI opened at $3.51 on Thursday. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $513.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDLI shares. ValuEngine raised PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised PDL BioPharma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PDL BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

PDL BioPharma Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

