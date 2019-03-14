Peabody Energy (BTU) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.07 and last traded at $28.94. Approximately 14,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 866,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. MKM Partners set a $44.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,171.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,477 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,482.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $64,492.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,443.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,999 shares of company stock worth $237,629 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,336 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 38.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

