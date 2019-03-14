Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGF) Receives C$0.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. AltaCorp Capital cut Pengrowth Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.50 price target on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on Pengrowth Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Pengrowth Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

TSE PGF traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.63. The company had a trading volume of 260,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,323. Pengrowth Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.31.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

