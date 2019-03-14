Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 429.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.00. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.13.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($1.06). Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

