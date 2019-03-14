Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.74 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 22.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $32,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,611.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

