Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 29,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,120,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,380.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,327.66.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,437 shares of company stock valued at $38,346,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,193.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,273.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

