Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Perrigo from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their target price on Perrigo from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 24th.

PRGO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.55. 19,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,459. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,574.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,430,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 822.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

