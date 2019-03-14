Pfenex Inc (PFNX) Short Interest Update

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 742,743 shares, a decline of 0.4% from the February 15th total of 746,051 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,430 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

PFNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFNX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 509.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 213,538 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 11.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 678.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 78,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 19.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,550,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 233,517 shares during the period.

PFNX stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. Pfenex has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.42.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that are in Phase I study.

