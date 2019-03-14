Phoenix Global Mining Ltd (PGM) Insider Purchases £3,200 in Stock

Phoenix Global Mining Ltd (LON:PGM) insider Andre Cohen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £3,200 ($4,181.37).

PGM stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 16.20 ($0.21). 145,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,738. Phoenix Global Mining Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

Phoenix Global Mining Company Profile

Phoenix Global Mining Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, tungsten, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property located in the Alder Creek mining district, Custer county, Idaho.

