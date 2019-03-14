Phoenixcoin (PXC) Reaches Market Cap of $138,665.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $138,665.00 and $0.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.02302182 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00473100 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00023507 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023945 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006635 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,225 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

