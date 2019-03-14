Phonecoin (PHON) Hits Market Cap of $95,143.00

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded up 53.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Phonecoin has a market cap of $95,143.00 and approximately $1,798.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phonecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. During the last week, Phonecoin has traded down 42.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00383899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.01688715 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00237144 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004961 BTC.

About Phonecoin

Phonecoin’s total supply is 35,028,865 coins and its circulating supply is 34,628,615 coins. Phonecoin’s official website is phonecoin.space. Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON.

Phonecoin Coin Trading

Phonecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phonecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

