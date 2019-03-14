Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) will report sales of $145.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.20 million and the highest is $154.23 million. Pioneer Energy Services reported sales of $144.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full-year sales of $623.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $588.20 million to $661.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $685.83 million, with estimates ranging from $642.60 million to $726.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pioneer Energy Services.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Simmons lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Pioneer Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 1,030.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 23,742 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 314.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 39,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 3,121.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 67,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PES traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.86. 844,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,450. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $134.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.05. Pioneer Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

