Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Navistar International Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NAV)

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Navistar International in a report issued on Monday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Navistar International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Navistar International in a report on Monday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Navistar International to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Navistar International from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.73.

NYSE NAV opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.29. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $44.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Navistar International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Navistar International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in Navistar International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Navistar International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy purchased 3,500 shares of Navistar International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $93,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,292.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

