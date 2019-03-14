Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for International Money Express Inc (IMXI)

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for International Money Express in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for International Money Express’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

IMXI stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 45,667 shares in the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides sending and paying agents and company-owned stores, as well as online and through Internet-enabled mobile devices.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.