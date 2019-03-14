Pivotal Research Lowers Zumiez (ZUMZ) to Hold

Pivotal Research cut shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZUMZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $627.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,857 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $57,354,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Zumiez by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,199,058 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 197,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,058 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 197,221 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Zumiez by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 769,112 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 294,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,824,000 after purchasing an additional 248,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

