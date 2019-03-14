PlayCoin [QRC20] (PLY) Price Reaches $0.0303 on Top Exchanges

PlayCoin [QRC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. PlayCoin [QRC20] has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3.35 million worth of PlayCoin [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayCoin [QRC20] has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One PlayCoin [QRC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bit-Z and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayCoin [QRC20] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00384575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.01692233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00239656 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005005 BTC.

PlayCoin [QRC20] Profile

PlayCoin [QRC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. PlayCoin [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@playcoin. PlayCoin [QRC20]’s official website is playcoin.game. PlayCoin [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @PlayCoin_PLY.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [QRC20]

PlayCoin [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Gate.io, LBank and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayCoin [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayCoin [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.