Pluralsight Inc (PS) Insider Nate Walkingshaw Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nate Walkingshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $127,924.92.

On Friday, February 22nd, Nate Walkingshaw sold 2,644 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $78,421.04.

On Friday, February 1st, Nate Walkingshaw sold 68,431 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,930.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Nate Walkingshaw sold 45,625 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,035,687.50.

Shares of PS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of -20.00. Pluralsight Inc has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.76 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 246.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pluralsight by 164.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Domini Impact Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pluralsight by 10,170.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.38 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.26.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

