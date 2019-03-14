Pluralsight (PS) & Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pluralsight to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pluralsight alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pluralsight and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight 0 1 7 0 2.88 Pluralsight Competitors 683 2476 5455 275 2.60

Pluralsight presently has a consensus price target of $35.26, suggesting a potential upside of 20.85%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 9.86%. Given Pluralsight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pluralsight is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Pluralsight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pluralsight and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight -36.06% N/A -33.02% Pluralsight Competitors -4.01% -69.41% -0.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pluralsight and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight $232.03 million -$83.67 million -19.99 Pluralsight Competitors $8.08 billion $1.89 billion 9.36

Pluralsight’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pluralsight. Pluralsight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pluralsight rivals beat Pluralsight on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.