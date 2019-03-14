PlusOneCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (PLUS1)

PlusOneCoin (CURRENCY:PLUS1) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, PlusOneCoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. PlusOneCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of PlusOneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlusOneCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000644 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.03410828 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.01440078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.03420165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.01324596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00111291 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.01343849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00338854 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000361 BTC.

PlusOneCoin Profile

PLUS1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PlusOneCoin’s total supply is 8,436,956 coins. PlusOneCoin’s official Twitter account is @PlusOneCoin. The Reddit community for PlusOneCoin is /r/PlusOneCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlusOneCoin’s official website is www.plusonecoin.org.

PlusOneCoin Coin Trading

PlusOneCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlusOneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlusOneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlusOneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

