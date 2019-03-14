PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in NewMarket Co. (NEU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.97, for a total value of $216,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas E. Gottwald sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total transaction of $4,816,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 145,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,560,357.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEU opened at $437.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.52. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $352.89 and a fifty-two week high of $452.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $538.31 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 41.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

