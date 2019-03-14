PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $306,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron M. Bready sold 34,308 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $4,505,669.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,191,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,353 shares of company stock valued at $27,281,561 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN stock opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $134.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.11%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

