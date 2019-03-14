PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Stake Lessened by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,166 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 398,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,230,000 after buying an additional 87,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,759,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.45.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total value of $624,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,291.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,845.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $128.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

