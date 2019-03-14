PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,882 Shares of Intrexon Corp (XON)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intrexon were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Intrexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intrexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Northland Securities downgraded Intrexon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE:XON opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Intrexon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16.

In other Intrexon news, SVP Joel D. Liffman sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $26,186.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Reed sold 225,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $942,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

