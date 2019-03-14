PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 58.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEO. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The GEO Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

NYSE GEO opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The GEO Group Inc has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $599.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.94 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from The GEO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in The GEO Group Inc (GEO)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-raises-stake-in-the-geo-group-inc-geo.html.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.