Polar Capital LLP Acquires 50,000 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,423,000 after purchasing an additional 113,650 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY opened at $91.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $153.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.61.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.18. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 1,016.58%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.06.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/polar-capital-llp-acquires-50000-shares-of-alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-alny.html.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.