Polar Capital LLP Buys 184,003 Shares of Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 719,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 184,003 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $31,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Five9 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.85.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,612 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $246,280.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 175,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $76,772.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,189 shares of company stock worth $12,781,493. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.07 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.53 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

