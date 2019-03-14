Popular Inc (BPOP) Position Lifted by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 820.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,288 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,648 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carlos J. Vazquez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,408.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $171,885.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,260.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $888,326 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

BPOP stock opened at $54.74 on Thursday. Popular Inc has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $58.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). Popular had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $629.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 25.16%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

