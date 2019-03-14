Populous (PPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $77.23 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00036940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Kucoin and Livecoin. Populous has a market capitalization of $77.23 million and $10.70 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00384649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.01688418 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00236102 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004975 BTC.

About Populous

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bithumb, HitBTC, OKEx, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Binance, LATOKEN, Mercatox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

