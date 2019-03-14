PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Shares Bought by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $70,530,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 508.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 807,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 674,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,811,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,421,000 after purchasing an additional 658,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,811,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,421,000 after purchasing an additional 658,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,074,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,328,000 after purchasing an additional 647,401 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $103.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

