Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 126.60 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 124.60 ($1.63), with a volume of 4635509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.61).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, analysts expect that Primary Health Properties PLC will post 555.00001632353 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Peter Cole acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £59,000 ($77,093.95). Also, insider Harry Abraham Hyman acquired 77,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £92,520 ($120,893.77).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Primary Health Properties (PHP) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.60” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/primary-health-properties-php-sets-new-52-week-high-at-126-60.html.

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.