Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.11% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter.

BYLD opened at $24.42 on Thursday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0836 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th.

