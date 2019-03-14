Private Advisor Group LLC Has $288,000 Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (APO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,122,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $26,430,712.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,788,100 shares of company stock valued at $42,239,370 over the last ninety days. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of APO stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.29). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of ($114.89) million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

