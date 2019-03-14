PRiVCY (PRIV) Trading Down 26% This Week

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRiVCY has a market cap of $31,797.00 and $1,225.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00380889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.01678308 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.25 or 0.16546930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00229723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,112,387 coins and its circulating supply is 16,445,356 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.