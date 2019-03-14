Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holdings Cut by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $44,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5,578,292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,377,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,094,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,266,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,368 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,268,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $298,371.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $317,789.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock opened at $101.18 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th were paid a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Macquarie set a $110.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

