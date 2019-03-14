Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position Lowered by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 395,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.2% during the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $949,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

Shares of PG stock opened at $101.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $101.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th were issued a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $845,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,746.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,224 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $317,789.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

