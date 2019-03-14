Progressive Corp (PGR) Position Boosted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,120 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $72.32 on Thursday. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.57). Progressive had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

In related news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $2,944,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,662,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $182,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,048 shares of company stock worth $7,201,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

