Progressive Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.95 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.90. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

PGR stock opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $73.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 36,244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Progressive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 72,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,976,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,788,000 after purchasing an additional 476,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $182,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $783,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,080.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,719. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

