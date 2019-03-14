ProMetic Life Sciences (PLI) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) from an underperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note published on Monday.

PLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from C$2.00 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from C$1.00 to C$0.60 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of ProMetic Life Sciences stock opened at C$0.32 on Monday. ProMetic Life Sciences has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile

Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.

