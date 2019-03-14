Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to post $199.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.10 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $162.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year sales of $873.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $871.09 million to $880.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 14.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFPT. BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.26.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $152,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,294.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.85, for a total transaction of $347,356.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,944.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,782 shares of company stock worth $1,910,979 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFPT stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.17. 29,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,772. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -106.28 and a beta of 1.83. Proofpoint has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $130.27.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

