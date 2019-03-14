Propetro (PUMP) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Propetro (NYSE: PUMP) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Propetro to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Propetro and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propetro 0 0 4 0 3.00 Propetro Competitors 363 1494 2031 88 2.46

Propetro currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.05%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 57.53%. Given Propetro’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Propetro has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Propetro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Propetro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propetro 8.30% 27.91% 15.42% Propetro Competitors -4.64% -0.04% 2.14%

Volatility & Risk

Propetro has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propetro’s peers have a beta of 1.89, meaning that their average stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Propetro and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Propetro $981.86 million $12.61 million 10.12 Propetro Competitors $3.95 billion $291.84 million 12.93

Propetro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Propetro. Propetro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Propetro peers beat Propetro on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. The company's fleet consists of 18 hydraulic fracturing units with 780,000 hydraulic horsepower. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

