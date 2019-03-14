Provident Financial’s (PFG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 595 ($7.77) target price on the stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 753 ($9.84) to GBX 664 ($8.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 664.75 ($8.69).

Shares of LON:PFG opened at GBX 564 ($7.37) on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 482.10 ($6.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 722 ($9.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, insider Ken Mullen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.75), for a total value of £4,744 ($6,198.88).

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

