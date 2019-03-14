Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in SP Plus Corp (SP)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.61% of SP Plus worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Ricchiuto sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $177,261.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SP Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ SP opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SP Plus Corp has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $41.35.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $377.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

