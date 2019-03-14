Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Ciena Co. (CIEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,895,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 143,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIEN opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Ciena had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $778.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $86,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,187 shares of company stock worth $4,599,057 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

