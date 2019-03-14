Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28. Prudential Financial posted earnings of $3.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year earnings of $12.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $13.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $110.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 26,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $2,445,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

