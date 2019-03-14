Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Veritiv Corp (VRTV)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Veritiv by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VRTV opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Veritiv Corp has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veritiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Veritiv to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions.

