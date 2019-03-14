Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Owens-Illinois worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 463,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 315,254 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 61,618 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens-Illinois news, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 57,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $1,132,780.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,837.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy M. Connors sold 44,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $874,178.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,105 shares in the company, valued at $940,452.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

